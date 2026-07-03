The NHS has revealed fewer people are donating critical blood types, including the vital O negative that saved Elliott’s life. Elliott has the rare B negative blood type; O negative can be given to anyone, and is used in trauma scenarios when a person’s blood type is not known or if a hospital does not have fast enough access to stocks of a patient’s blood type. However, NHS Blood and Transplant reveals the number of regular donors of O negative and B negative has dropped five per cent since 2020.