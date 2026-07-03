TORPOINT’S town crier, David Green, was among the prize winners at the recent Bognor Regis Town Crier Competition after being named Best Dressed Crier during the annual event.
Held at the seafront bandstand in Bognor Regis on Saturday, June 20, the competition attracted 17 town criers from across the UK and Belgium for a day celebrating one of Britain's oldest civic traditions.
Hosted by Bognor Regis town crier Jane Smith, the event drew large crowds who enjoyed two rounds of competition. In the opening round, competitors delivered proclamations celebrating their hometowns before returning for a second round based on the theme of ‘Seaside Memories’.
As well as showcasing powerful voices and commanding performances, the competition recognised the colourful ceremonial costumes worn by the criers with David taking home the Best Dressed Crier title.
Competitors were judged on accuracy, diction, inflection, volume, clarity and content. Mark Wylie, representing Calne, claimed first place overall, ahead of Mike Wabe from Watton in second and Paul Gough of Nuneaton and Bedworth in third. Jon Borthwick of Lewes received the award for Best Content, while Kurt De Smet and Karoline Decordier from Oudenaarde in Belgium, were named Best Dressed Couple.
Prizes were presented at Bognor Regis Town Hall by the town's mayor, Councillor Paul Ralph, alongside Jane Smith.
Speaking after the competition, Jane praised the high standard of entries, she said: “I feel very humbled by the strength of the field of Town Criers who attended this year’s competition. It was wonderful to welcome our friends from Belgium, and everyone had a fantastic time. Some were visiting Bognor Regis for the first time, while others were delighted to return.”
A Torpoint Town Council spokesperson said: “Congratulations to Torpoint town crier David Green on winning yet another award whilst representing the town in Bognor Regis. Well done David for being an excellent ambassador for Torpoint.”
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