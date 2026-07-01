CAMPAIGNERS gathered to stage a protest against plans to build a care home in a Cornwall Council car park in Newquay.
Residents and business representatives attended the demonstration at Tregunnel Hill car park following a proposal to relocate Penberthy Care Home on Mount Wise in the area sectioned off by height barriers.
Business owners raised concerns trade in the town centre would be detrimentally impacted if further car park spaces are swallowed up as visitors may leave if there is nowhere to park during busy times.
Residents highlighted fears their neighbourhoods will become further impacted by visitors trying to find a space to park if another section of the car park is built on. It follows Cornwall Council erecting 18 self-contained homeless pods in the Tregunnel Hill car park, which saw 95 car park spaces being lost.
Campaigners would like to see Cornwall Council consider alternative derelict building sites before any final decisions are made to redevelop part of the car park.
They are particularly angry the council has not carried out any public consultation with residents or businesses in the town.
Newquay BID manager Mark Warren, who organised the demonstration, said: “We are staging a bit of a protest with the residents and the businesses about losing valuable parking spaces from the Tregunnel Hill car park.
“Cornwall Council is proposing to put a care home here, taking away lots and lots of spaces in a town that's already under a lot of pressure after losing parking spaces.
“In the summer we need these spaces desperately to keep the businesses, the economy and Newquay strong.
“We have multiple derelict buildings all around the town that would be perfect to be rebuilt as a care home. I'm not against care homes, but I'm against losing parking spaces in our beloved Newquay. This is why we should be fighting to keep these car park spaces to keep the economy alive.”
Michael Honey-Thornhill, the owner of Specsavers in Bank Street, added: “Newquay goes from 25,000 people to 100,000 in the summer months.
“We know around July and August time car parks are essential. You have only got to look at the increase in population in Newquay from Nansledan and the other new housing developments to demonstrate the town will need more parking.
“What the council should be focusing on is reducing car park costs and increasing infrastructure. There has also been no consultation with businesses at all.”
Resident Jon Coxon said: “It’s not a very good idea. The car park in four weeks time is going to be rammed full. These visitors spend money in the town and if there is nowhere to park, they are not going to visit Newquay.
“There are quite a few brownfield sites that would be far more suitable.”
Newquay Porth Cornwall councillor Lyndon Harrison said: “Cornwall Council owns this car park and it’s a nice, easy cheap way to relocate the care home.
“We do not want cheap and easy. We want the right solution for Newquay.”
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