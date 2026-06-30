“Finally, this campaign is about the future as much as it is about the past. The stories people have shared have reminded us that this route is far more than simply a footpath. It is where grandparents walked with grandchildren, where families explored the coastline together, where fishermen watched for shoals of fish, where local historians introduced visitors to the area’s Iron Age heritage, and where countless visitors experienced one of Cornwall’s most beautiful stretches of coast for the first time. Our hope is that future generations will still have the opportunity to create those same memories.