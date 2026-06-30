A POLITICAL row has escalated at Cornwall Council after a Reform UK councillor demanded a public apology from the council leader who called him a “complete plonker” during a debate over the future of the Cornish language, known as Kernewek.
The dispute centres on Cornwall’s Cornish Language Strategy, a long-term plan aimed at promoting Kernewek – the traditional Celtic language of Cornwall, which declined in everyday use in the late 18th century before being revived in modern times through cultural and educational efforts.
The strategy sets out plans to increase the visibility and use of Kernewek across Cornwall over the next decade, including in schools, public signage and community projects.
Supporters argue it is an important part of Cornwall’s cultural identity and national minority status, while critics have questioned the level of public spending and demand for the initiative.
However, tensions flared after Cllr Sean Smith, who represents St Cleer and Menheniot, raised concerns about the policy, questioning its cost, value for money and whether it reflects public priorities at a time when Cornwall faces ongoing pressures in housing, adult social care, children’s services and economic inequality.
In response to those questions, Cornwall Council leader Cllr Leigh Frost (Bodmin St Petroc) was asked for his views at a public event promoting the Cornish language.
He replied: “I would say he’s a complete plonker,” adding Kernewek was a vital part of Cornwall’s identity. “I believe the Cornish language is massively important as part of our culture and our heritage. It’s massively important to our national minority status. It’s a part of who we are – don’t deny your own history.”
Cllr Smith has condemned the remarks, describing them as “deeply disappointing” and accusing the council leader of undermining respectful political debate.
He said elected representatives have a duty to scrutinise public spending without fear of personal insult and argued his questions were raised on behalf of residents who expect transparency and accountability.
“As an elected Cornwall councillor, parish councillor, chairman of a residents’ association and local businessman, I believe elected representatives should debate policy with respect and professionalism,” he said. “Personal insults have no place in public life and do nothing to enhance public confidence in local democracy.”
He added the comments risk damaging trust in local government and could affect his reputation within his constituency and wider community.
Cllr Smith has called for a “full and unreserved public apology”, the withdrawal of the remarks at the next full council meeting on July 21, and a formal acknowledgment that personal insults are inappropriate in political discourse.
He has also urged Cllr Frost to reflect on whether his conduct meets the standards expected of the leader of Cornwall Council.
“If no apology is forthcoming, I will consider pursuing the appropriate procedures available under the members’ code of conduct,” he said.
“Public office carries responsibilities as well as authority. Cornwall’s residents deserve better than personal abuse between elected representatives. They deserve respectful debate focused on the issues that matter most to our communities.”
The council leader has not issued a further statement following the criticism.
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