NEW preventative measures are being introduced at Warfelton Field in Saltash in an effort to prevent future unauthorised encampments following repeated concerns from residents and the wider community.
A programme of works is currently underway to install bollards, key clamps and a vehicle access gate around the popular open space, with the aim of restricting unauthorised vehicle access while continuing to allow the field to be enjoyed by local residents.
The measures follow ongoing concerns after Warfelton Field was used for an unauthorised encampment in May, with residents worried the situation could mirror previous incidents in the town.
Last year, both Warfelton Field and Saltmill were affected by unauthorised encampments, leading to frustration among local people and calls for stronger preventative action to protect public spaces and reduce the disruption caused.
The most recent incident saw an encampment established behind Saltash United Football Club, prompting a response from police and Cornwall Council. Officers attended the site and worked with those present to resolve the situation, with the encampment later leaving the area.
Residents have welcomed the latest work at Warfelton Field with many hoping the new infrastructure will provide a more effective barrier against vehicles accessing the site without permission.
Cornwall councillor Hilary Frank said: “Along with many residents, I am pleased to see the installation of bollards at Warfelton to help prevent unauthorised encampments. I will continue to monitor progress and keep you updated as the remaining work progresses.”
Cllr Frank confirmed she had received an update from Cormac regarding the next stages of the work, including the installation of key clamps along the Warfelton Crescent side of the site.
She added Cormac was still awaiting a delivery date for the vehicle gates but was continuing to press the manufacturer, recognising the importance of completing the work as soon as possible.
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