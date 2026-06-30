POLICE are appealing for witnesses and information following a report of an assault at Carlyon Bay Beach, near St Austell.
The incident occurred between 5pm and 6pm on Thursday, June 8, near the large rock feature at the beach.
It is reported that three males assaulted a teenage boy before fleeing the scene. Members of the public assisted the victim immediately afterwards.
The three males are believed to be between 12 and 14 years old and are described as follows:
Suspect one: A white male, 5ft 3ins tall, wearing a black tee-shirt that goes white at the bottom, with black cargo ¾ length trousers.
Suspect two: A white male, 6ft 1ins tall, wearing grey/black tracksuit jacket, a black bucket hat, and dark coloured shorts.
Suspect three: A male of mixed ethnic background, 5ft 3ins tall, wearing a neon pink/purple and grey Nike wind breaker style jacket, a bucket hat, and shorts.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information about those involved.”
Those who think they can assist officers are asked to contact police on 101 or report online via the Devon and Cornwall Police website, quoting occurrence reference 50260088915.
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