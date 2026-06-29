A PROPERTY in Truro has become a no-go zone after community reports revealed visitors to the address were responsible for causing antisocial behaviour (ASB) in and around the premises.
The three-month partial closure order issued to an address on Whitley Close, near Mitchell Hill, now makes it an offence for anyone other than the named residents to enter the premises.
Police and the Cornwall Council housing team received reports of lots of people coming and going at all times of the day and night, vehicles speeding away from the address, noise disturbances, threatening behaviour towards other residents and suspected drug activity.
PC Anna Elvans, who supported the local investigation, said: “No one should be subject to this type of persistent ASB where they live.
“I don’t underestimate the effect this behaviour had on the happiness, wellbeing and security of local residents, so it was important direct action was taken to prevent further incidents occurring.
“Our team will continue to work closely and patrol the local area to ensure the closure order is being followed.”
PC Elvans thanked those who had reported the ASB. “I’d like to encourage anyone who is experiencing similar behaviour in their neighbourhood to please report it to the police,” she added. “We are listening and taking action off the back of the information shared with us.”
The partial closure order was granted on June 4. It was obtained in collaboration with the neighbourhood police team, Devon & Cornwall Police legal team, Cornwall Housing and the local councils ASB team.
Any similar issues can be reported via the Devon and Cornwall Police website, or by calling 999 if a crime is taking place.
Anyone who has been affected by crime can also call Victim Support on 08 08 16 89 111 or Devon and Cornwall Police’s Victim Care Unit on 01392 475900, or visit victimcare-dc.org.
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