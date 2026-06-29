VOLUNTEERS from the East Cornwall Search and Rescue Team (SRT) were called out twice in one night to assist with two high-risk missing person searches in the Looe area.
On the evening of Wednesday, June 24, the crew received their first call of the night from the police who requested their support in helping them to locate a person who had gone missing near Looe.
After a foot team was deployed to look for the individual, the person was found and returned home safely. Medical technicians checked over the person and requested an ambulance for additional treatment before the search team stood down.
An East Cornwall SRT spokesperson said: “We were contacted by Devon and Cornwall Police to assist with the search for a high‑risk missing person near Looe. After initial planning, foot teams were deployed, supported by Mountain Rescue Search Dogs England.
“Thankfully, the missing person returned home safely. They were checked over by one of our Remote Rescue Medical Technicians, and an ambulance was requested for further treatment. The team was then stood down and returned home.”
The East Cornwall team then received another report from the police in the early hours of Thursday, June 25, about a second high-risk person search.
The crew, who were called into action at around 2am, spent several hours during the night and into dawn trying to locate the individual.
After rescue teams from Dartmoor and Tavistock were called upon and searches took place in different areas of Looe, the person was eventually found safe on Thursday afternoon and was left in the care of the police.
The spokesperson added: “In the early hours, we were contacted again by Police for a second high‑risk missing person, unrelated to the first incident. As team members arrived at the RV, search areas were quickly drawn up and teams deployed.
“After many hours searching through the night and into sunrise, the decision was made to request assistance from Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team - Plymouth and Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team - Tavistock to continue operations during the day.
“As new information came in, the search moved to fresh areas of Looe. Just after lunchtime, the missing person was located safe and well and left in the care of Devon and Cornwall Police.”
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