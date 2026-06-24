A MAN from Liskeard has received a seven and half year prison sentence after he was found guilty of “numerous sexual offences” with a minor.
Simon Tanton, 45, of Rapson Road, Liskeard pleaded not guilty but was later found guilty on all charges.
He was given a prison sentence of seven years and six months at Truro Crown Court after he was found guilty of numerous sexual offences including indecently assaulting a girl aged six or seven, indecently assaulting a girl aged 11 or 12 by digital penetration and gross indecency with a girl aged under 14 when he made her watch him masturbate and incited her to touch his penis.
Tanton will also have to register with the police indefinitely and has an indefinite restraining order not to contact his victim.
The counts were:
• Indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14 years, namely six or seven years — single charge of touching her bottom and breast area.
• Gross indecency with a girl under the age of 14 years — causing her to watch you masturbate.
• Gross indecency with a girl under 14 years of age — single charge of inciting her to touch his penis.
• Indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14 years, namely 11 to 12 years — multiple charge of digital penetration of her vagina.
• Indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14 years, namely 11 to 12 years — single charge relating to kissing her and touching of her breast area.
• Indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14 years — single charge of digital penetration of her vagina.
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