JUST months after opening, a business in Launceston has announced that it is set to close its doors after having an off-licence to provide alcohol tastings refused.
A licensing sub-committee previously refused a bid by Chings Alley Beer and Wine Cellar in Launceston, to alter its licence last October — citing that noise from customers would have a negative impact on residents of the alley.
The new application had resulted in representations being received from four residents against the proposal with 25 people in support. Devon and Cornwall Police had no objections since the applicant agreed that customers would stop drinking 20 minutes before 8pm closing.
However, concerns were raised about noise issues, people urinating in the alleyway and an increase in antisocial behaviour.
Austin McNally, who has lived in the adjoining Chings Court for 20 years, told the sub-committee he was representing the views of residents in flats which overlook the alley.
He believed footfall would increase if the premises was licensed. “Although you’re saying you’re not opening as a pub, you are selling imperial measures at retail prices, so as far as we’re concerned it’s a bar licence you’re applying for.
“There are significant ongoing problems in the town centre in the evenings with alcohol-fuelled antisocial behaviour, violence and property damage causing residents to be frankly fearful of leaving their homes.
“We’ve had this on several occasions where we’ve had to report to the police and not be able to go out to evidence who’s causing it because of fear.”
Mr McNally also reported having to call 999 in order to report incidents of public disorder.
As a result of the objections, the sub-committee refused the application, noting the similar application that was refused in October 2025 and felt that noise from customers so close to residential properties would have a negative impact on the public nuisance licensing objectives.
Now, as a result, the business owner Tammy Nutley has revealed she will be closing the business. In a post online, she announced to customers the news, and thanked residents for their overwhelming support.
Speaking to us, she described it as a ‘sad but necessary decision’.
She said: “Following this refusal, we have made the sad but necessary decision to close the business. In this day and age, independent shops cannot survive when facing such restrictive barriers; it is entirely unviable to run a premium drinks shop if we are legally barred from letting customers taste full-sized samples before buying.”
Ms Nutley says that the objections raised ‘completely fly in the face of reality.’
“The objections we faced regarding noise and antisocial behavior completely fly in the face of reality,” she continued. “Our shop made the alleyway safer, we have indoor facilities, and we are surrounded by existing town-center pubs. Similar projects have been approved elsewhere, yet we have been restricted to the point of closure. It’s a sad day for local producers and the high street.
“We feel the disgraceful and erroneous picture that Mr McNally painted of our town has not only caused another small business to close but has done a massive disservice to a lovely little country town full of hardworking peaceful inhabitants.”
Mr McNally has been contacted for comment.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.