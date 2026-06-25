A BODY has been found in the River Taw near Sticklepath in North Devon as the investigation continues into the disappearance of teenager Taylor Charlton.
Police were called at 4.20pm on Wednesday, June 24 after suspected human remains were seen in the water.
Formal identification is yet to take place, but the family of the 15-year-old have been informed. They are being supported by specialist officers and police have asked that their privacy is respected.
“We understand that this update will impact the local community, and we ask the public to avoid speculating and await updates from police in due course,” a Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said.
The force has added that there will continue to be a presence around the river as emergency services make further enquiries.
Taylor was last seen at 10.41pm on Friday, May 8 on CCTV near a footpath close to Tarka Leisure Centre and the Seven Brethren car park, Barnstaple, heading in the direction of the River Taw.
A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder at an address in North Devon on Friday, June 12. He has been released on police bail until September pending further enquiries.
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