MORE than a month after the incident, Devon and Cornwall Police has launched an appeal after farming equipment was stolen near Launceston.
The force is appealing for information following the theft of sheep handling equipment from a farm in the area of North Petherwin.
Police say that the equipment was stolen sometime between 9am on Thursday, May 21, and 5pm on Friday, May 22.
Investigating officers are asking people in the area to check any CCTV and dashcam footage for suspicious activity around the time of the incident.
A spokesperson from Devon and Cornwall Police said: “We ask for farms to please be aware of any suspicious activity on your farm/land, utilising CCTV, lighting, locked gates, and additional checks, please report any suspicious incidents to police on 999.
“Anyone with any information is asked to please contact Devon and Cornwall Police by phoning 101 or via the website quoting reference 50260130163.”
When asked about the length of time between the appeal and the incident, a spokesperson for the force said: “There are many factors and reasons as to when an appeal is sent and is a decision that is made by the officer in charge of investigating the crime with a view to aiding enquiries.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.