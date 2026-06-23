POLICE are appealing for witnesses and information following a serious road traffic collision near Fowey on Monday, June 22.
Officers were called at around 12.35pm following reports of a two-vehicle crash involving an Aprilia motorcycle and a single-decker bus on the B3269 at Newtown.
The motorbike rider, a local man in his 30s, sustained life-changing injuries. His next of kin have been informed.
The road was closed while an investigation was carried out at the scene before being reopened at around 5.35pm.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “Officers from the Roads Policing Team would like to thank the public for their patience whilst the road was closed.
“Anyone with any relevant information and dashcam footage which may assist the investigation is asked to contact police via our website or by calling 101 quoting log number reference number 50260160238.”
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