POLICE are appealing for witnesses to come forward after two reported assaults on the same victim took place in Lostwithiel on Tuesday, June 9.
Officers were notified at around 7.15pm of the first assault on a mobility scooter user on Grenville Road.
It was reported that the suspect pushed the mobility scooter over, causing damage to the vehicle and injuring the man who was using it.
The victim, a man in his 50s, was helped by two members of the public and went on his way.
He further reported that when he arrived on Mill Hill, the same man was waiting for him and punched him several times.
The victim sustained slight injuries which did not require hospital treatment.
The suspect was described as a white male in his 20s of average height and build.
A spokesperson from Devon and Cornwall Police said: “If you witnessed the incident or have any information, as well as any dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact us via our website www.devon-cornwall.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/ or by calling 101 quoting 50260147623.
“Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling freephone 0800 555111.”
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