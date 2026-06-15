A MAN has died following a three-vehicle collision in Looe on Friday, June 12.
Emergency services were called shortly before 10.30am to the incident which occurred on the A387 at East Looe, near to St Martins Road.
The driver of one of the cars, an 81-year-old man from the Looe area, was pronounced deceased at the scene. His next of kin were informed.
A woman who had been travelling in another car was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
Police, fire and ambulance crews attended the location. The road was closed for a number of hours whilst police conducted an investigation of the scene.
Officers from the Roads Policing Team are now asking for anyone who witnessed the incident, has any information or dash cam footage, to contact Devon and Cornwall Police by telephone or email quoting log number 200 of June 12 2026.
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