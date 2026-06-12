POLICE are urging people buying or selling goods to remain vigilant after seeing an increase in counterfeit money in circulation in Cornwall.
Officers say more fake notes have been appearing in shops and pubs, and have also been used by people buying items for sale through online marketplaces.
They are particularly advising people to check for counterfeit money mixed in with genuine bank notes and to watch out for anyone spending a small amount but using a high-value note to receive change.
St Austell Police have seized some of the dodgy notes and are working with businesses to try to track down the people passing them off.
Officers are asking people to report any suspected counterfeit money and say it can be handed in at the police station.
A spokesperson for St Austell Police said: “We are seeing an increase in the use of counterfeit bank notes across Mid-Cornwall and surrounding areas to purchase high-value items.
“The counterfeit notes have been used to buy items via online marketplace sales, local shops, pubs and licensed premises. We have already seized a number of fake notes.
“Our investigation into this continues and we will be working closely with local businesses to identify those responsible and prevent further incidents.
“Here’s what to look out for: counterfeit notes mixed in with genuine money – take a moment to check bank notes, especially higher denominations; and someone spending a very small amount but using a high-value bank note to receive genuine change
“If you come across suspected counterfeit money, please report it to us. Fake notes can also be handed in at the police station.
“If you have any information about the use or distribution of counterfeit currency, please contact us quoting reference 50260121965.
“Remember to remain vigilant when buying or selling items – take a moment to check over the money.”
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