TRESPASSERS, including children, are being warned they are putting themselves at risk by entering former clay works in Cornwall now being used for a pioneering lithium project.
Cornish Lithium, which is operating at the former Trelavour Downs clay pit at St Dennis, near St Austell, has reported an increase in trespassing to the police.
The business, which was founded in 2016, has been working at the site for a number of years as it moves towards an industrial level of extraction of lithium for use in the batteries of electric vehicles and for other applications.
The police have been told that the people trespassing at the former pit have caused damage and have been abusive towards Cornish Lithium staff.
A spokesperson for St Austell Police said: “The neighbourhood team have received an increase in reports from Cornish Lithium of individuals trespassing on the site of the former Trelavour Downs clay pit and causing damage to property and being abusive and threatening to staff when challenged.
“Trespassers are putting themselves at risk due to hazards on the site. There are a number of insecure areas of open water and sheer drops with staff witnessing individuals putting themselves at risk of falls from height or falls into deep cold water. Some of these individuals have been children.
“Trespassing also poses a risk to staff and emergency services who may end up responding to assist in the rescue of any individuals. Please do not trespass on the site.”
Cornish Lithium’s Trelavour Lithium Project is forecasted to produce around 10,000 tonnes of battery-grade lithium hydroxide per year over a mine life of at least 20 years.
The company says this will not only contribute to a secure domestic supply of the critical mineral but will also reduce the UK’s dependence on international imports from China, Chile and Australia in uncertain times.
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