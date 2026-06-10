CORNWALL Council has confirmed that it intends to dispose of public land which is within its ownership.
It is seeking to dispose of Poltair Park Football Ground, which is located on Trevarthian Road in St Austell, PL25 4LR.
It is required to advertise its intentions in a public notice and pursuant to Section 123 (2A) of the Local Government Act of 1972, it has confirmed its plans to dispose of the land.
Cornwall Council is seeking for the lands disposal by way of a long lease to the ‘Cornwall College Further Education Corporation’, which is the body which runs the Cornwall College network of further education establishments.
Any person who wishes to object or make a representation must do so by June 30 by writing to Cornwall Council, Economy, Regeneration and Assets at New County Hall, Treyew Road, Truro, calling 01872 322 222 or by emailing [email protected] by June 30
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