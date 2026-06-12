The Shoreside Beach Venue at Carlyon Bay, near St Austell, is showing each England football match live as well as a selection of other games from the tournament in the USA, Canada and Mexico.
The venue will be providing match-day experiences with fans enjoying live music and entertainment before each kick-off.
Shoreside, which is home to a variety of pop-up food traders, will have four bars running during the football matches.
Entry to the venue is free but tables and match day packages can be booked.
England’s first World Cup game, against Croatia, is due to kick off at 9pm on Wednesday, June 17.
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