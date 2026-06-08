A UNIVERSITY has given its backing to the reintroduction of A-Levels at Cornwall College in St Austell.
A-Levels will return to the revamped campus in St Austell from September 2027 and the University of Exeter will be supporting the college in various ways.
The Cornwall College Group and the university have signed an agreement setting out plans to work together across a number of areas including student progression, skills development and widening participation in higher education.
The collaboration is said to reflect a shared commitment to raising aspirations, improving progression opportunities and supporting regional development across Cornwall and the wider South West.
University vice-chancellor Professor Lisa Roberts said: “We are absolutely delighted to support the Cornwall College Group in this work with A-Level students.
“By working together, we can provide tailored support that helps students to access higher education, including pathways to world-class University of Exeter degrees on our campuses in both Cornwall and Exeter.
“We’re extremely excited about the positive impact that this collaboration will have on the opportunities for young people over the coming years.”
Assistant principal for A-Levels at the campus Anneka Wass said: “This partnership gives real strength to what we are building in St Austell. It means our students will be part of a wider academic journey, with clear progression routes and the confidence that they are being prepared for ambitious next steps.”
The new A-Level provision will form part of the multi-million-pound redevelopment of the Cornwall College St Austell campus. New developments include a dedicated A-Level centre and modern teaching spaces, due to open in the first half of 2027.
Executive principal of the Cornwall College Group Mark Wardle said: “This collaboration reflects our shared ambition to raise aspirations and create opportunity for young people across Cornwall.”
Applications for the first A-Level courses will open in September.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.