A COMMUNITY fundraising campaign to secure the future of The Old Ship Inn in Cawsand is nearing the halfway stage after supporters helped raise £9,000 towards a £20,000 target to replace the building’s failing roof.
The appeal, launched by The Peninsula Trust, has attracted backing from residents, visitors and supporters of the historic village landmark, which has become a vital centre for community life since being rescued from a burnt-out shell in 2018.
Trust leaders say the response so far has demonstrated just how important The Old Ship has become to people across the Rame Peninsula, but warn urgent work is still needed before worsening weather threatens the future of the building.
“We’ve been absolutely blown away by the incredible wave of generosity from our community,” said Tanis Hogan, Development Manager for The Peninsula Trust.
“Reaching £9,000 shows just how much The Old Ship means to everyone here. However, the sad truth remains our temporary roof is severely deteriorated and leaking in numerous places. Every pound closer to £20,000 ensures we can get a permanent, insulated roof over our heads before the winter weather threatens our ability to open at all.”
The Old Ship Inn has undergone a remarkable transformation in recent years after local people stepped in to save the historic building from dereliction.
Phase One of the project saw the site made structurally safe and converted into a temporary community venue with a commercial kitchen and café area. Since opening, the building has quickly established itself as a focal point for village activities and social events.
Volunteer-led community cafés take place twice each week, offering local residents a warm meeting place, drinks, homemade cakes and support services. The venue also hosts after-school clubs, games nights, board game cafés, live music, community banquets and seasonal celebrations.
The building has also provided opportunities for local businesses and organisations through pop-up events, private hire and community meetings.
According to The Peninsula Trust’s latest Annual Impact Report, volunteers contributed more than 5,100 hours over the last year alone, helping people benefit more than 8,500 times from activities organised by the trust.
The fundraising drive is aimed at turning the temporary venue into a permanent, year-round community asset.
Plans include the complete removal and replacement of the deteriorating roof, installation of insulation and a false ceiling, upgraded lighting and electrics, improved kitchen ventilation and refurbishment of windows and doors. Wall-mounted radiators are also planned to tackle the cold conditions currently affecting the building.
Trust leaders say the roof is now leaking in multiple places and has become the most urgent challenge facing the project. They warn that without the improvements, the building could face disruption during periods of severe weather, placing pressure on operating costs and threatening the future of the community space.
Many residents have described the venue as the social heart of the village, providing an important gathering place for people of all ages throughout the year and helping strengthen community connections across Cawsand and the surrounding area for future generations.
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