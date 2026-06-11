AN academy trust which has been at the heart of controversy within Cornwall has said that it is entering a period of reflection to explore where it needs to improve.
For months, Athena Learning Trust has been at the centre of discussions surrounding the academisation of the schools within the Duchy after parents, carers and pupils spoke out against the trust’s approach at Launceston College and Camborne Science and International Academy in particular.
The trust includes nine primary and secondary schools across Devon and Cornwall.
Parents have spoken about the treatment of students and the approach to discipline, which some compared to that of a prison. The issues have even prompted discussions at Cornwall Council.
Now, the trust has said that its trustees are reflecting on feedback in order to review its successes and failures in order to explore what could be the next steps.
A spokesperson for Athena Learning Trust said: “At the end of last half term, trustees spent time reflecting on the successes of the trust and the feedback we have heard from some. It is clear to the trustees that this is a time for reflection and review for the whole trust.”
In May, the trust’s CEO Ben Parnell announced that he would be stepping down after three decades of working in education.
Mr Parnell has led the trust since 2022 and prior to this held numerous senior leadership positions in a range of schools across the country.
Following the announcement, the chair of the board of trustees, Elaine Marshall said that Mr Parnell had ‘worked tirelessly to improve the life chances of young people across our schools in Devon and Cornwall during his four years with the trust.’
However, following his resignation, the trust has said that it is ‘not rushing to appoint a new trust CEO’ and is instead seeking feedback from all of those linked to the trust and its schools.
The spokesperson continued: “We are not rushing to appoint a new trust CEO and this term we will be seeking feedback on what we do from all parts of our communities, wanting to hear all voices. Most importantly, we will hear from our families and our staff, but also our strategic partners in the councils and Department for Education.”
The trust has said that this serves as a way for it to ‘fully understand’ where it is succeeding and where is is failing in its work.
“We want to fully understand what we do well,” they continued. “And where we need to do better. We will plan and act on this feedback as we move into the new academic year.”
The trust explained that at the centre of its decisions is a desire to ensure the delivery of ‘high-quality education for the children of Devon and Cornwall’.
They concluded: “At the heart of all our decision making will be ensuring that we deliver a high-quality education for the children of Devon and Cornwall in a supportive and positive learning environment.”
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