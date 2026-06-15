A CORNISH ceramic artist has teamed up with a local interiors company to bring a distinctive slice of the Duchy into homes through an innovative new range of decorative window films.
Brume, a specialist window film company based in Devon, has launched its new Picture Window Collection in collaboration with Russell Martin, an acclaimed ceramic artist who works from his Little Apple Studio in Duloe, near Looe.
Known for his intricate sgraffito ceramics, Russell creates detailed illustrations by carving through layers of clay to reveal striking designs inspired by Cornwall's landscapes, wildlife and heritage. The new partnership sees those hand-crafted artworks carefully adapted for use on made-to-measure window films, transforming ordinary glass into decorative features.
The collection has been designed to retain the character, texture and storytelling qualities that have become hallmarks of Russell’s work, while offering homeowners an attractive privacy solution.
Russell said he was delighted to see his creations translated into a new medium.
“I’m thrilled to be working with Brume to bring my Cornish-inspired ceramic illustrations to a very unique and different medium,” he said. “I was absolutely amazed to see how my creations were transformed when put onto Brume’s window films and how effectively they work. I am excited to see more applied in the future.”
Printed to order on premium frosted film using water-based latex inks, the designs allow natural light to enter a room while providing privacy. They are suitable for bathrooms, kitchens, hallways, offices and other overlooked windows.
Brume founder Bev Mills said the collection was created to challenge perceptions of functional home products.
“Privacy doesn’t have to be plain,” she said. “The best things in our homes are often the things that are both useful and beautiful. We wanted to create something that brings a small moment of pleasure every day.”
The Russell Martin Picture Windows Collection is available now through Brume.
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