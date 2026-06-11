STUDENTS from the Pathways programme at Bodmin College recently enjoyed a rewarding day volunteering at Bodmin Railway, where they took part in a community litter pick beneath the station footbridge.
It is on a route often used by students attending the school, as well as being a popular public thoroughfare.
Working alongside staff from Bodmin Railway, the students helped improve the local environment while gaining valuable insight into the work carried out at the heritage railway.
Reflecting on the experience, Mrs Alison Perrin, teacher of Career Foundations, said: “We felt a great sense of achievement and pride helping in our local community and it was really interesting to talk to the employees and volunteers who worked there.”
As part of the visit, students were also given a behind-the-scenes tour of the railway’s work sheds, where they had the opportunity to see restoration work taking place first-hand. The experience provided a fascinating look at the skills, dedication and teamwork involved in preserving the railway's historic locomotives and infrastructure.
The visit was both educational and inspiring, allowing students to develop their understanding of community engagement while learning about the important role volunteers and staff play in maintaining this local attraction.
Volunteering in the local community is a key part of BCX, the redesigned Post-16 experience at Bodmin College, which offers carefully planned programmes that enable students to continue their education in a smaller, supportive environment.
BCX will help students build confidence, independence and employability skills, gain high-quality qualifications and take a positive stepping stone into further study, training or employment. The College aims to provide a supportive, high-expectations pathway for students who benefit from a smaller, bespoke environment with clear progression routes beyond BCX.
You can find out more about BCX at www.bodmincollege.co.uk/bcx
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