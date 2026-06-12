AN outdoor activity centre and summer camp provider in Cornwall is celebrating after gaining Ofsted accreditation.
Porthpean Outdoor, near St Austell, which has delivered outdoor education, school residentials and summer camps for more than 70 years, has achieved the accreditation following an inspection.
The centre offers a range of activities that encourage children aged between eight and 14 to learn new skills, build confidence and get back to nature. Part of the provision is Camp Cornwall which runs in August.
Centre spokesperson Seth Rutterford said: “We have spent 70 years delivering incredible outdoor education experiences to young people across the South West, priding ourselves on quality and care. I’ve worked in schools myself and completely understand the need to be able to place the utmost trust in anyone providing a service for a child. This Ofsted accreditation recognises our ambition, solidifying our offering and providing complete assurance to parents.
“It has also made our sessions more accessible which we are really excited about. Having an Ofsted accreditation means families can use childcare vouchers and tax-free childcare payments towards any bookings with us, enabling even more young people to experience the outdoors – something we have strived to offer for several years.”
A spokesperson for Camp Cornwall said: “Our team are committed to ensuring that every child attending Camp Cornwall feels happy, comfortable and safe. Hosted at the much-loved and trusted Porthpean Outdoor, children here benefit from the best in outdoor activities.
“Far removed from the pressures of the classroom, campers are provided with a welcoming environment where they can relax, be themselves, have fun, laugh, play and make life-long memories with friends old and new.
“New skills are developed, confidence is built and lasting friendships are formed. Through shared adventure and challenge, children experience the core values of a summer camp – achievement, friendship, belonging and independence.”
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