DUCHY College Stoke Climsland has appointed Darren Evans as its new principal, strengthening the college’s commitment to delivering high-quality rural and land-based education across Cornwall and the wider South West.
The appointment marks a significant step for the college as it continues to expand opportunities for learners while supporting the region’s agricultural, environmental and rural industries through specialist training and education.
Darren will oversee the continued development and growth of the college, ensuring students benefit from Ofsted Outstanding teaching, industry-focused training and clear progression routes into employment, apprenticeships and higher education.
Speaking about his appointment, Darren said he was proud to be taking on the role at a college with a long-established reputation for excellence and community support.
“Duchy College Stoke Climsland has a long-standing reputation for excellence and plays a vital role in supporting learners, employers and communities across Cornwall,” he said.
“I look forward to working with our talented staff, students and industry partners to build on our success and continue delivering outstanding opportunities for learners.”
Darren’s appointment further strengthens Cornwall College Group’s leadership team, with the new principal joining Ed Parrish, principal of Bicton College, in championing rural and land-based education across the South West.
Together, the pair will help drive the group’s ambition to support the future needs of the region’s agricultural and rural economies by developing a skilled and adaptable workforce.
Cornwall College Group chief executive Rob Bosworth welcomed the appointment and said it reflected the organisation’s commitment to investing in strong local leadership and ensuring education provision continues to meet the needs of employers and communities.
“This move reflects our commitment to investing in strong local leadership and delivering education that responds directly to the needs of our communities and industries,” he said.
“Darren’s knowledge of the college, passion for rural education and dedication to learner success make him an excellent choice to lead Duchy College Stoke Climsland into its next chapter.”
Duchy College Stoke Climsland is widely recognised as one of the South West’s leading providers of land-based education and training. The campus offers a broad range of courses across sectors including agriculture, animal care, equine studies, sport, outdoor education, land and environment, land-based engineering and automotive engineering.
The college also provides pathways into military and protective services careers, apprenticeships and higher education, helping students develop practical skills and industry experience.
The appointment comes at a time when demand for skilled workers in rural industries continues to grow, with colleges playing an increasingly important role in preparing students for careers in agriculture, environmental management and emerging green industries.
College leaders say Darren’s appointment reinforces Duchy College’s ambition to remain at the forefront of rural education while equipping learners with the knowledge, confidence and practical experience needed to succeed both in Cornwall and beyond.
With strong links to employers and industry partners across the region, the college hopes to continue building opportunities that benefit students, businesses and rural communities alike as it moves into its next phase of development.
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