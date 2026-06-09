THE clock is ticking for prospective exhibitors hoping to take part in the Liskeard Show, as final entry deadlines approach ahead of this year’s event in July.
Organisers have issued a final reminder that anyone wishing to showcase livestock, produce, crafts or horticultural work must submit entries in the coming days, with interest already building across all sections of the long-running rural show.
The event will return on Saturday, July 11, bringing together competitors, businesses and visitors from across Cornwall and beyond. Entries are open to a wide range of classes, designed to welcome both first-time exhibitors and experienced competitors. Categories include cattle, sheep and horses, alongside photography, flowers, vegetables, baking, crafts and Country Home Craft competitions.
Organisers say they are keen to see strong local participation once again, with the showground expected to highlight the breadth of talent in the community. The deadline for paper entries is Tuesday, June 17, while online entries will close slightly later on Thursday, June 19. Full details of all classes and entry forms are available via the Liskeard Show website.
Trade stand applications are closing even sooner. Businesses, makers, food producers, charities and community groups have until Friday, June 12 to secure a space. The show attracts thousands of visitors annually, offering traders access to a large and varied audience. Spaces are available across several zones, including outdoor pitches and marquee areas such as Cornish Food and Drink, Craft and Community, and the Lifestyle section.
Ticket pricing for visitors has also been confirmed. Early bird admission rates are available until midnight on June 30, priced at £15 for adults, £5 for children aged 5–15, with under-fives admitted free. A family ticket for two adults and two children is £35.
From July 1, standard gate prices will increase to £17 for adults, £6 for children, and £40 for a family ticket. There are no concessions for senior citizens or students. Carers accompanying a disabled visitor are admitted free with valid identification. Parking at the event remains free.
Organisers are encouraging visitors to plan ahead, noting that free shuttle buses will operate every 30 minutes from Liskeard Station, Rapsons Car Park, The Parade and Luxstowe Vets, beginning at 9am. The final return service from the showground will depart at 5.30pm. Buses are expected to be busiest between 10am and 12 noon.
A wide range of attractions is planned for the day, including livestock displays, alpacas, goats, pigs, ponies, farmyard exhibits, vintage tractors, classic cars and educational displays from organisations such as the Royal Cornwall Education Van. A 120-year history marquee will also mark the show’s long heritage.
Entertainment includes a fun fair, children’s pop-up village, bubble football, and a dog show with entries taken on the day. Additional areas include crafts, photography, cookery competitions, and horticultural exhibits, alongside a dedicated children’s entertainment marquee.
Access remains limited in parts of the rural site, though disabled parking is available for Blue Badge holders. Dogs are permitted on non-retractable leads.
Trade enquiries can be directed to show secretary Mrs Beckie Breyley on 07894 456099 or [email protected].
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