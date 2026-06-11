THE interim managing director at Cornwall Airport Newquay is set to depart to take up a new opportunity within the aviation industry.
Amy Smith, who has been a part of the airport team for the past 11 years, has been praised for playing an “instrumental role” in its development throughout a “significant period of change.”
She has helped to oversee several major operational milestones, airline developments, terminal upgrades and the continued growth of the airport as a “vital transport gateway for Cornwall.”
Amy has most recently led the business through an “important period of transition” whilst serving as the interim managing director.
Amy said: “After 11 years at Cornwall Airport Newquay, I have decided the time is right for me to move on to a new opportunity within the industry.
“It has been a privilege to work with such a dedicated and passionate team, and I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved together. Cornwall Airport Newquay is a very special place, and I will leave with many fond memories and every confidence in its future success.”
Cornwall Airport Newquay supports commercial flights, business and general aviation, training, military use and vital lifeline services, including Cornwall Air Ambulance Trust and HM Coastguard.
Neil Edmond, the CEO of Corserv, said: “Amy has made an enormous contribution to Cornwall Airport Newquay over the past 11 years and has been a valued member of the leadership team. Most recently, she has successfully led the business as interim managing director during a significant period of transition.
“On behalf of Corserv Solutions and everyone connected with the airport; I would like to thank Amy for her commitment and dedication and wish her every success in her next role.
“The airport remains focused on delivering its strategic priorities and continuing to provide excellent service for passengers, partners and the wider Cornwall community.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.