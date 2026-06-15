GCSE students across Saltash are being urged to celebrate the end of exam season safely, with police encouraging young people to enjoy the summer responsibly while avoiding anti-social behaviour and risky substance use.
Saltash Neighbourhood Police have congratulated students and families on completing their GCSE exams, describing the moment as a well-earned opportunity to relax after months of revision and pressure.
However, officers have also issued a clear reminder ahead of planned gatherings at Churchtown Farm this week, asking young people to be mindful of their behaviour and the impact it can have on the wider community.
While recognising that students “go and have fun”, police are asking those attending to ensure they take their litter home or dispose of it properly, after previous years have seen significant amounts of rubbish left behind in the popular green space.
Parents have also been urged to think carefully about alcohol provision, with officers suggesting that if alcohol is being given, it should be consumed at home where adults can supervise and take responsibility for young people’s welfare. Last year, police reported incidents involving children becoming unwell after being given alcohol to take out unsupervised.
Officers have also raised concern about reports of young people attempting to obtain nitrous oxide. The substance, commonly known as laughing gas, is classified as a Class C drug, and possession is illegal. Police warned it can cause serious health risks including hypoxia, anxiety, confusion and in some cases death.
The Saltash Neighbourhood Team said it will be carrying out patrols in and around Churchtown Farm to help ensure safety and prevent anti-social behaviour. Officers encouraged young people to engage positively and not be discouraged by their presence.
“We don’t want to ruin your fun,” the team said, “but we do want everyone to be responsible and think about how their behaviour affects others.”
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