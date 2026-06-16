CREW members from Looe Coastguard helped rescue a walker who had fallen on a Cornish coast path on Sunday, June 14.
The coastguard team received a call at 11.39am about casualty who had fallen on the picturesque path above Rotterdam Beach at Talland.
Eight crew members swiftly arrived at the location and provided care to the women who had a suspected ankle fracture.
The crew stabilised the injured limb before getting the casualty off the path.
She was then extracted by stretcher and taken to a local cafe where she and the crew waited for an ambulance to arrive.
Following the rescue, the casualty’s family thanked the coastguard team who wished her a “speedy recovery.”
A spokesperson from Looe Coastguard said: “The Looe team were called to a report of a casualty who had fallen on the coast path with a possible ankle fracture.
“Eight members of Looe Coastguard responded, providing casualty care and stabilising the injured limb. She was then extracted by stretcher to the cafe to await an ambulance.”
The community spirit of the nearby Smugglers Rest Cafe was also commended after they lent their support to both the casualty and the coastguard crew.
“Thanks to Smugglers Rest Cafe who provided us all with parking, shade, fluids and a safe place to care for the casualty”, the coastguard spokesperson added.
As a result of the incident, the search and rescue service are reminded people to call on them if an emergency arises at the coast.
They added: “In the event of an emergency at the coast, at sea or tidal river, or on the coast path, call 999 and ask for Coastguard.”
To follow the work of the Looe Coastguard, visit their Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/LooeCoastguardRescueTeam/
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