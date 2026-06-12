AN action-packed day of delicious food, drink, and community spirit returned to the East Looe Quayside on Sunday, June 14.
The Looe Food and Drink Festival, one of Cornwall’s most eagerly anticipated culinary events, showcased the best of local talent and produce along the town’s Buller Quay.
The event transformed Looe into a bustling hub of food, drink, and entertainment, giving visitors the chance to sample everything from artisan cheeses and handcrafted chocolate to street food and sweet treats.
Before Sunday’s event began, the annual wine vs beer battle took place at The Sardine Factory restaurant on Saturday evening. The Grape vs Grain contest saw bespoke beer pairings being tested against traditional wine pairings, all accompanying a six-course tasting dinner, masterminded by local chef Ben Palmer.
Ben headed up the stage at this year’s festival, cooking up a storm with his chef mates and presenting demonstrations packed with flavour, flair, and a taste of the coast. Beer sommelier Ed Hughes hosted the demonstrations on the chef’s stage with Sam Lyne of Sharp's Brewery.
A number of talented chefs took part in the event including James Strawbridge, Jude Kereama, Andi Tuck, Chris Eden, Guy Owen, Charlie Walters, Paul Welburn, Fred Alsop, Ayesha Kalaji, Stephane Delourme, Nikos Oikonomopoulos and Tom Lodge.
A spokesperson for the festival said: “A huge thank you to everyone who came along to the Looe Food and Drink Festival and helped make this year’s event such a success.
“From our incredible stall holders and talented chefs to our sponsors, volunteers and everyone working behind the scenes, thank you for your support, enthusiasm and hard work.
“Most importantly, thank you to everyone who came along, sampled the food and drink, supported local businesses and created such a wonderful atmosphere throughout the day.”
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