A MAJOR celebration of the armed forces community in Cornwall will be held in the centre of St Austell on Saturday, June 20.
A highlight of the Cornwall Armed Forces Day, which is running from 9am to 4pm, will be a parade starting at 11am from Biddicks Court.
The parade will feature serving personnel, veterans and cadets, and a salute will be taken at the town’s war memorial by the Lord Lieutenant of Cornwall Colonel Sir Edward Bolitho.
There will be marquees and stalls in White River Place and musical entertainment provided by bands, the Dreckly Boys and Rachel Best.
St Austell Town Council, the Royal British Legion (RBL) and Cornwall Council are backing the county event.
RBL county chairman Mark Bardsley said: “The parade will be led by the RNAS Culdrose Volunteer Band and a contingent of Royal Naval personnel. They will be closely followed by standards from military associations, the Royal British Legion and cadet forces, these followed by veterans. The Torpoint Sea Cadet Band will lead out contingents representing our Cornwall cadet forces.”
Jack Yelland, Cornwall councillor for St Austell Central and Gover, is looking forward to the day and said: “It should be a great event for the town.”
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