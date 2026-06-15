TRAFFIC is set to be diverted in the centre of St Austell from Monday, June 22, for nearly two years as essential safety works are carried out on flats with cladding said to be similar to that used on Grenfell Tower in London.
The works will be taking place on White River Place properties with scaffolding extending out into Trinity Street.
Because of the scaffolding, the busy route is being turned one-way. Traffic will continue to run northwards on the road but southbound traffic will have to follow a diversion route going along Truro Road onto the A3058 and then the A390 around to South Street.
There will be a number of no left/right turn restrictions at junctions and access points along Trinity Street.
The work on the flats, which is expected to last until at least April 17, 2028, is being carried out under a nationwide fire safety requirement and will be managed by Classic Builders. The cladding on the flats, which will remain occupied during the works, has been deemed to be unsafe.
Bus services will be diverted because of the works and Transport for Cornwall has said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused by these changes.”
White River Community Church on Trinity Street has warned people who visit its premises about the changes ahead.
In an online post, the church said: “There will be a diversion route around White River Community Church which will include pedestrian traffic, during the removal and re-cladding of the flats at Piran Place and Trelawney House to ensure safety compliance under the Building Safety Act 2022.
“All businesses and the multi-storey car park will remain open throughout the duration of the works.”
Town councillors have been told that Classic Builders are committed to providing regular publicly available newsletters during the project on progress being made.
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