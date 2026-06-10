PUBLIC notices cover a range of applications, ranging from licensing applications for liqueur or entertainment to planning applications, roadworks and other works. Their intention is to inform communities of the latest plans in their area and such applications are considered for approval or refusal by local authorities. Here are some of the latest applications submitted to Cornwall Council in South East Cornwall.
Roadworks
UPTON CROSS: The B3254 between Port Lane and Tremabe Lane in Upton Cross is set for a closure from June 24 to June 26.
The closure will be in place on those dates between the hours of 7pm and 7am and is necessary in order for manhole frame and covers to be replaced.
The road affected is the B3254 between Port Lane and Tremabe Lane, Upton Cross between the junction providing access to Algarde and New House and the property known as 1 Darley Lodge.
An alternative route will be signed on site, while pedestrian access will be maintained to properties.
CALSTOCK: Eric Road in Calstock is set to be closed between July 6 and July 10.
It will be a 24-hour closure and is required in order for water connection works to take place.
The road affected is Eric Road in Calstock between the junction with Harewood Road and the property known as Puddle Duck Cottage.
Pedestrian and vehicular access to properties will be maintained.
TRERULEFOOT: The road from the junction to the west of Berry Farm to the A38 junction to the north west of the filling station at Trerulefoot is set for a closure in early July.
It is necessary for drainage improvement works and is set to be in force between 7.30am and 5pm.
Pedestrian access will be maintained to properties.
BOTUS FLEMING: A footpath in Botus Fleming is set for an extension to a closure.
Footpath two in the parish of Botus Fleming was first subject to an order in June 2025 leading to its closure, but it has now been extended until at least June 4, 2027.
The extension of the order has been approved by the Secretary of State for Transport, with Cornwall Council saying it is satisfied that the order is needed due to the likelihood of danger to the public due to a damaged footbridge.
There is no alternative route available. The only permitted access on the closed path is for traffic related to the repair of the affected footpath or select other reasons.
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