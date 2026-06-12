RESIDENTS in Torpoint are set to benefit from changes to overnight street lighting following concerns about public safety and changing community needs.
Cornwall Council has confirmed street lights along North Road will remain illuminated throughout the night from June 4, albeit at a reduced brightness, rather than being switched off between midnight and 5am. s
Street lights across the town will also remain on, but dimmed, during the same hours on Saturday and Sunday mornings.
The decision follows representations made by Torpoint Town Council, which urged Cornwall Council to review its overnight lighting policy in light of changes to the town’s residential profile and concerns raised by residents.
Town mayor councillor Julie Martin welcomed the latest move, describing it as a “positive step” and evidence that Cornwall Council had listened to the community.
“Thank you to Cornwall Council for hearing our concerns,” she said. “Whilst this is a positive outcome, we will continue to challenge Cornwall Council policy on this matter as the safety of our residents and visitors is paramount.”
The revised arrangements mark a significant change from the street lighting policy introduced in Torpoint in July 2025 as part of Cornwall Council's wider Street Lighting Initiative. The programme has been rolled out to towns and villages across Cornwall at different stages, with Torpoint joining the scheme last summer.
Under the changes introduced in the town, many residential street lights were switched off between midnight and 5am, while lighting on key routes and in areas with identified safety requirements remained operational or dimmed. The initiative formed part of Cornwall Council's efforts to reduce carbon emissions, lower energy costs and tackle light pollution.
More than 16,000 street lights across Cornwall have been dimmed or switched off under the programme – with communities joining the scheme at different times.
However, since the changes were introduced in Torpoint, concerns have been raised locally about the impact on residents, particularly in areas where there is regular night-time activity. Torpoint Town Council has repeatedly highlighted the importance of maintaining safe and accessible streets for residents, visitors and those travelling to and from work during unsociable hours.
The latest decision is being viewed as recognition of those concerns and an example of local feedback influencing county-level policy.
North Road, one of the town’s key routes, will now retain overnight lighting every night of the week, while the decision to keep lights on throughout Torpoint during the early hours of Saturday and Sunday mornings reflects patterns of increased weekend activity.
Cornwall Council has previously stated that public safety remains a priority when assessing street lighting arrangements. Risk assessments are carried out before changes are implemented, and lighting is retained in locations where there are identified safety requirements, including pedestrian crossings, traffic signal junctions, CCTV-monitored areas and emergency service facilities.
While the council's policy remains to operate street lighting from dusk until dawn, illumination levels have been reduced from 70 to 30 lux at dusk and from 35 to 18 lux at dawn.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.