TORPOINT mayor Councillor Julie Martin hosted a civic welcome for Colonel Chris Hall MBE Royal Marines, the new Commanding Officer of HMS Raleigh.
Cllr Martin, accompanied by her Consort Andy Martin and supported by her Mayor's Cadet, welcomed Col Hall following his appointment to the role.
His appointment is seen as providing both continuity and fresh momentum as HMS Raleigh continues delivering world-class training, leadership development and operational readiness for Royal Navy recruits.
Civic guests attended the reception, including Honorary Freeman of Torpoint Mike Pearn MBE, town and Cornwall councillors, plus representatives from the Royal British Legion and Royal Naval Association Torpoint branches, as well as Torpoint Archives.
Colonel Hall succeeds Captain Jeremy Ussher RN, who has moved on to a new role as Deputy Director of People Training.
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