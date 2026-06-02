HMS Raleigh has officially welcomed Colonel Chris Hall MBE Royal Marines as its new Commanding Officer, succeeding Captain Jeremy Ussher RN following a highly influential tenure leading the Royal Navy’s premier training establishment.
Colonel Hall assumes command at a pivotal moment for HMS Raleigh, bringing with him nearly three decades of operational, leadership and training experience gained throughout an extensive Royal Marines career.
Originally from South London, he joined the Royal Marines in 1997 and has since served in a range of demanding frontline and senior leadership appointments.
His early service included roles with Comacchio Group Royal Marines before deploying with 40 Commando on operations in Northern Ireland, Iraq and Afghanistan. Returning to Commando Training Centre Royal Marines, he trained young officers before progressing into headquarters and operational roles, including commanding Charlie Company, 40 Commando, during Operation Herrick 17 in Afghanistan.
Following promotion to Lieutenant Colonel, Colonel Hall served as Chief of Staff at 42 Commando and later became the first Royal Marine appointed to command the Royal Navy Leadership Academy. He subsequently commanded support wing at Commando Training Centre Royal Marines and most recently served as Head People Support at HMS Temeraire.
Speaking on his appointment, Colonel Hall said: “It is a great privilege to take command of HMS Raleigh, an establishment at the heart of initial naval training. I look forward to working alongside a dedicated team to deliver the highest standards of training and support to our recruits as they begin their careers in the Royal Navy.”
Colonel Hall succeeds Captain Ussher, who leaves HMS Raleigh to take up a major new appointment as Deputy Director People Training and will be promoted to the rank of Commodore in recognition of his distinguished service.
During his time in command, Captain Ussher played a significant role in shaping HMS Raleigh’s culture, leadership ethos and approach to training. Central to his legacy was the development of the Compass Leadership Vision and the Gyroscope Leadership Mandate, frameworks designed to strengthen professionalism, integrity, accountability and teamwork across the establishment.
He also introduced reflective leadership seminars encouraging personal growth, resilience and professional development among trainees and staff. The programme was later extended to local community organisations, helping strengthen relationships between HMS Raleigh and key partner services across the region.
Paying tribute to the staff at the Torpoint training facility, Captain Ussher said: “It has been a privilege to lead alongside the dedicated staff of HMS Raleigh. Their professionalism, commitment and willingness to grow and adapt embody the very best of the Royal Navy.”
Under Colonel Hall’s leadership, HMS Raleigh is expected to continue building on those strong foundations while preparing the next generation of Royal Navy sailors and Royal Marines for operational service in an increasingly complex global environment.
Colonel Hall lives in Devon with his wife and three children and, away from military duties, remains actively involved in cricket and rugby coaching. His appointment is seen as providing both continuity and fresh momentum as HMS Raleigh continues delivering world-class training, leadership development and operational readiness for Royal Navy recruits in future years.
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