OUTGOING-mayor Christina Whitty has paid an emotional public tribute to the people of Liskeard as she officially brought her latest term as mayor to a close, describing the role as “one of the greatest honours and privileges” of her life.
In a heartfelt farewell message shared on her final day in office, Cllr Whitty reflected on decades of service to the town where she was born, raised and has spent her entire working life.
Her latest tenure marked the fourth time she has served as mayor of Liskeard, alongside five separate terms as deputy mayor – a record of public service that has spanned many years at the heart of the community.
“Serving this council and representing our community, particularly as someone with such strong personal ties to Liskeard, has been especially meaningful,” she said.
During the past two years, Cllr Whitty undertook 94 civic engagements and attended more than 200 committee meetings as part of her mayoral responsibilities.
She said she had always approached the role with “a deep sense of duty and commitment” and had sought to represent both the council and the wider community “with integrity, dedication and pride at every opportunity”.
A significant part of her farewell message was dedicated to thanking those who supported her throughout her term, particularly her consort Terry, who accompanied her at civic events across the town and beyond.
“I would also like to place on record my sincere thanks to my consort, Terry, whose support, encouragement and companionship have been invaluable,” she said. “His commitment and unwavering presence have meant a great deal throughout my term of office.”
Cllr Whitty also thanked fellow councillors, council officers and residents for their friendship and support during her time in office.
“To the people of Liskeard, thank you for placing your trust in me,” she added. “To serve the town I have proudly called home for more than 70 years has been a truly humbling and rewarding experience, and one that I will always cherish.”
Her final official engagement as mayor took place on Sunday at St Martin’s Church during a civic service celebrating Holy Trinity.
Cllr Whitty attended the service alongside Terry and later described the occasion as a fitting and memorable conclusion to her mayoral duties.
“What a lovely service it was,” she said. “We were made so welcome by everyone there.”
She also offered special thanks to Reverend David Hazlewood and Tiff Biddle for hosting and supporting the pair during the event.
One of the most touching moments of the day came when members of the 1st Liskeard Rainbows surprised the outgoing mayor by reading a prayer dedicated to her and Terry.
Cllr Whitty singled out Lilly, Chloe, Arya and Ravan for their contribution, describing the gesture as a “lovely surprise”.
Her departure marks the end of another chapter in a long-standing commitment to public life in Liskeard with many residents expected to remember her tenure for its dedication, experience and strong sense of community service.
Replacing Cllr Whitty as mayor is Cllr David Braithwaite with Cllr Sylvia Berry as deputy.
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