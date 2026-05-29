CROWDS gathered at Liskeard Rugby Club as the annual Relay For Life event raising money for Cancer Research UK.

The community fundraiser featured live music, workshops, stalls, children’s activities, refreshments and a moving Candle of Hope ceremony honouring loved ones affected by cancer.

Fun in the sun for these participants in the annual Relay For Life event in Liskeard ( Jon Harris Photography )

Teams took turns walking around the track for 12 or 24 hours while raising money through fundraising stalls and activities.

Liskeard mayor, Cllr Christina Whitty, praised organisers and volunteers for delivering “an absolutely amazing weekend”.

The Marching Minions group on one of the many laps at the Liskeard Relay for Life event ( Jon Harris Photography )

She paid tribute to event chair Charlotte Wilcocks, saying she had done “a wonderful job” organising the event alongside a “brilliant” team of volunteers.

Organisers thanked everyone who attended and supported the event throughout the weekend, again helping to raise awareness and vital funds for the charity.

Participants of all ages were out in force as they took part in the Relay For Life event in Liskeard. ( Jon Harris Photography )

Parkers' Pink Ladies are all smiles as they take part in the Liskeard event raising vital funds for Cancer Research ( Jon Harris Photography )