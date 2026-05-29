CROWDS gathered at Liskeard Rugby Club as the annual Relay For Life event raising money for Cancer Research UK.
The community fundraiser featured live music, workshops, stalls, children’s activities, refreshments and a moving Candle of Hope ceremony honouring loved ones affected by cancer.
Teams took turns walking around the track for 12 or 24 hours while raising money through fundraising stalls and activities.
Liskeard mayor, Cllr Christina Whitty, praised organisers and volunteers for delivering “an absolutely amazing weekend”.
She paid tribute to event chair Charlotte Wilcocks, saying she had done “a wonderful job” organising the event alongside a “brilliant” team of volunteers.
Organisers thanked everyone who attended and supported the event throughout the weekend, again helping to raise awareness and vital funds for the charity.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.