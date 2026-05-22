HARRY EVANS, 25, of Well Lane, Liskeard pleaded guilty to resisting arrest at Liskeard on 9 April; stealing goods from Poundland in Liskeard on 30 and 31 January, 10, 11 and 15 February, 29 March and 13 April; goods from the Co-op on 6, 15 and 22 February and 11 April; food and drink from Spar on 30 January and 8 and 11 February, 11, 13 and 24 March and 12 April; meat worth £117 from Aldi in Liskeard on 18 January; drinks worth £33 from Addington Stores in Liskeard on 8 February; to breaching a criminal behaviour by entering Spar in Dean Street, Liskeard on 12 April and the Co-op in Barras Street, Liskeard on 11 April after being given a banning letter. He also pleaded guilty to stealing £90 worth of clothes from Go Outdoors in Barnstaple on 26 April and £110 worth of clothing from there on 27 April. He was given a ten-month custodial sentence with five months imprisonment because he had consistently breached his criminal behaviour order and committed further offences whilst on bail and was ordered to pay £200 compensation to the police officer.