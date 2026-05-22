SEX OFFENCES
JAMES BAXTER, 33, of Bawden Road, Bodmin pleaded guilty to attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child in June 2025 and making one category B indecent photograph of a child in April 2025. He was given a two-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months – the custodial sentence was imposed because he sent a picture of male genitals to a 13-year-old chid whilst on bail over a five-day period. He has to do up to 20 days rehabilitation activities and 150 hours unpaid work and his iPhone has been confiscated. He has to register with the police for seven years and was made subject to a ten-year sexual harm prevention order restricting his contact with children and his use of the internet.
ASSAULT
SHANE BUCKLAND, 50, of Wheal Rose, Roche Road, Bugle was found not guilty of assaulting a woman at The Eden Project on 25 June.
ASHLEY CARTER-MOORE, 41, of Cleeve Gardens, Ham Drive, Plymouth has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with assaulting a woman at B&M in St Austell on 18 February, damaging the window of a house in Lyons Road, St Austell on 12 May, stalking the woman between 12 and 16 May by repeatedly attending her address and, on at least two occasions, causing her to fear violence would be used against her and assaulting her at Lyons Road, on 16 May. His case is listed for 16 June and he was remanded in custody.
CRIMINAL DAMAGE
PHILLIP JONES, 24, of Tregartha Way, Liskeard pleaded guilty to damaging a window at a property in Dobwalls on 16 May and breaching a restraining order which was made on conviction by going to a woman’s home in Dobwalls on 15 May, banging on her door and contacting her when prohibited. He will be sentenced on 10 July and was released on conditional bail not to go to an area of Dobwalls or contact the woman.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
RYAN WALSH, 34, of Hvide Hus, White Cross, Newquay admitted breaching a domestic violence protection notice on 15 May by attending an address and communicating with a woman in person and via telephone. He was given a 14-day prison sentence because there was ‘grave danger and an attempt to evade capture’.
DRUG CRIME
EXHISJAN DISHA, 27, of Beresford Hotel, Narrowcliff, Newquay has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with possessing cocaine with intent to supply in Newquay on 17 May. He was remanded in custody and his case listed for 16 June.
DAVID KNIGHT, 45, of Rodda Close, Gunnislake has been given a two-month prison sentence, suspended for nine months, for breaching a community order imposed when he was convicted of possessing 6.09g of diamorphine at Plymouth in April 2025. Magistrates heard he had wilfully and persistently breached the order and had completed virtually nothing that he had been ordered to do but accepted he had not re-offended.
LEE WARD, 42, of Highfield Road, Camelford pleaded guilty to possessing a quantity of Pregabalin, a class C controlled drug, at Ravenstonedale, Cumbria on 24 March. The drugs were destroyed and there was no separate penalty.
THEFT
KYLE STEWARD WATSON, 26, of NFA, St Austell pleaded guilty to stealing food and drink from the Spar in St Blazey on 24 April and from the Co-op in Middleway, St Blazey on 21 April. He was given seven days imprisonment because of his significant record of offending and the offences were committed whilst on licence. He has now been recalled to prison.
HARRY EVANS, 25, of Well Lane, Liskeard pleaded guilty to resisting arrest at Liskeard on 9 April; stealing goods from Poundland in Liskeard on 30 and 31 January, 10, 11 and 15 February, 29 March and 13 April; goods from the Co-op on 6, 15 and 22 February and 11 April; food and drink from Spar on 30 January and 8 and 11 February, 11, 13 and 24 March and 12 April; meat worth £117 from Aldi in Liskeard on 18 January; drinks worth £33 from Addington Stores in Liskeard on 8 February; to breaching a criminal behaviour by entering Spar in Dean Street, Liskeard on 12 April and the Co-op in Barras Street, Liskeard on 11 April after being given a banning letter. He also pleaded guilty to stealing £90 worth of clothes from Go Outdoors in Barnstaple on 26 April and £110 worth of clothing from there on 27 April. He was given a ten-month custodial sentence with five months imprisonment because he had consistently breached his criminal behaviour order and committed further offences whilst on bail and was ordered to pay £200 compensation to the police officer.
BREACH OF ORDER
NICHOLAS YELLAND, 44, of Cromwell Road, St Austell has been sent to prison for six months after he admitted breaching the community requirement of a suspended sentence imposed for assaulting a woman at St Mewan on 22 May last year.
SHEILA HONEY, 71, of Hallworthy, Camelford pleaded guilty to breaching a criminal behaviour order made by Truro Crown Court on 19 February when, between 28 February and 17 April, she called 999 for police on two dates when there was no emergency or police attendance required. She was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.
AARON HOPE-EVANS, 40, of The Close, Sunnyside Meadow, Camelford had a warrant issued for his arrest without bail after he failed to comply with a requirement of a community order when he failed to turn up for unpaid work on 28 February or attend a probation appointment on 23 April.
OFFENDER DECEASED
DESIRE CASSAMBO, 58, of NFA, who had convictions for multiple offences in Newquay over many years has died. Truro magistrates were told of his death when they were preparing to hear a charge of failing to keep in touch with his supervisor on his release from prison.
DRINK/DRUG DRIVE
NANCY YOUNG, 56, of Coombe Park, Cawsand changed her plea to guilty on a charge of driving on Fore Street, Kingsand on 2 March with 104 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. She was given an interim driving ban and will be sentenced on 17 July.
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