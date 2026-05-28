LISKEARD Leisure Centre is set to become the latest smoke-free leisure facility in Cornwall as part of a county-wide campaign aimed at reducing smoking and vaping and encouraging healthier lifestyles.
The centre will officially launch its new smoke-free policy on June 6, joining Better leisure centres in Bude, Bodmin, Saltash and Truro in banning smoking and vaping both inside and outside the venue.
The move follows a week of activity at the centre in partnership with Healthy Cornwall, including a visit from a Health Improvement Practitioner, who offered advice and support to people hoping to reduce or quit smoking and vaping.
The initiative forms part of a wider campaign involving Public Health England, the NHS, Healthy Cornwall and Better Cornwall’s Community Team to encourage healthier communities and establish smoke-free leisure centres across Cornwall.
Under the new policy, visitors, staff and centre users will no longer be permitted to smoke or vape anywhere on site, including outdoor areas surrounding the building.
Organisers say the aim is not only to reduce exposure to second-hand smoke and vapour, but also to support people considering quitting and promote positive public health messages within community spaces.
The NHS says support is available for people at every stage of their quit journey, whether they are thinking about stopping, preparing to quit or trying to stay smoke-free long term.
Advice, guidance and practical support are available through the NHS Better Health campaign, which offers resources and encouragement for people wanting to quit smoking permanently.
A spokesperson for Better Cornwall said establishing smoke-free leisure centres sends a positive message about health and wellbeing while helping create cleaner, healthier and more welcoming spaces for local communities.
If you wish to find out more on the campaign Better Centres are currently involved in, you can contact Karen Edmond from the Community Team at [email protected]
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