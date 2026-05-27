A CORNISH support group which has transformed the lives of people living with chronic lung disease celebrated a landmark anniversary with a special event bringing together members, supporters and community leaders in Liskeard.
Cornwall Breathers marked its 20th anniversary with a celebration at the Liskerrett Centre on May 26, reflecting on two decades of helping respiratory patients across the county while also looking ahead to the future of the organisation.
Among those attending the event were Liskeard mayor Cllr Christina Whitty and her consort Terry, who joined members in recognising the charity’s achievements and the impact it continues to have on people living with COPD and other long-term respiratory illnesses.
The organisation originally began life as the Liskeard and South East Cornwall Breathers Group after 12 patients completed a pulmonary rehabilitation course at Liskeard Hospital in May 2006 and decided they wanted to continue supporting one another once the NHS programme had ended.
Twenty years later, the group has grown into Cornwall Breathers, a registered charity supporting hundreds of people across Cornwall through exercise sessions, advice, companionship and education.
Chairman Joe Barr, one of only two founding members still actively involved alongside instructor Lynda Williams, said reaching the milestone was an emotional moment for everyone connected to the charity.
“We started as a very small group who simply didn’t want to lose the support and progress we had gained from rehabilitation,” he said. “At the time we never imagined we would still be here 20 years later helping so many people across Cornwall. This group has become like a second family to many of us.”
The anniversary celebration included speeches, refreshments and the opportunity for members past and present to share stories and memories from the last two decades.
Mr Barr said the support provided by Cornwall Breathers extends far beyond exercise and rehabilitation.
“When you are diagnosed with COPD or another lung condition, life can suddenly become frightening and isolating,” he said. “People often feel alone. Coming here and meeting others who understand exactly what you are going through makes a massive difference physically and mentally.”
The Liskeard group continues to meet every Tuesday afternoon at the Liskerrett Centre, welcoming people from across East Cornwall.
Sessions begin with tea, coffee and conversation before members take part in specially designed exercise circuits tailored for people living with respiratory conditions.
Over the years, Cornwall Breathers has also worked extensively within schools and colleges, speaking to more than 30,000 students across Cornwall and Plymouth about the dangers of smoking and vaping.
The charity has additionally raised tens of thousands of pounds to support respiratory care, funding nebulisers, exercise equipment and televisions for Derriford Hospital respiratory wards.
Its work earned the prestigious Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, with members attending a Buckingham Palace garden party in recognition of their achievements.
Despite celebrating its success, Mr Barr said there was still much more work to do. He said: “There are still many people suffering quietly without support, we want people to know they are never alone and help is always available.”
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