ONE of Cornwall’s most eagerly anticipated culinary events returns to East Looe Quayside on Sunday, June 14.
The Looe Food and Drink Festival is shaping up to be another packed day of delicious food, drink, and community celebration along the scenic Buller Quay.
After a successful revival a few years ago, the festival will continue to showcase the very best of South West produce, culinary talent and the town’s unique community spirit.
After last year’s event was unfortunately cancelled on safety grounds due to the weather, the festival is promising a bigger line-up of chefs and vendors than ever before this time round.
From artisan cheeses and handcrafted chocolate to street food, local produce, sweet treats and more, there will be something for everyone.
The night before the big day will see the annual wine vs beer battle take place at The Sardine Factory restaurant. The Grape vs Grain contest will see bespoke beer pairings being tested against traditional wine pairings, all accompanying a six-course tasting dinner, masterminded by local Looe chef Ben Palmer.
A number of talented chefs will be attending Sunday’s event for demonstrations on the quayside. Beer sommelier Ed Hughes will be hosting the demos on the chef’s stage alongside Sam Lyne of Sharp's Brewery.
Heading up the stage at this year’s festival will be chef Ben. Cooking up a storm with his chef mates, Ben will be presenting another demo packed with flavour, flair, and a taste of the coast.
Jude Kereama, who has championed Asian flavours from his heritage in his Cornish restaurants Kota and Kota Kai, will also be returning to the event, along with MasterChef: The Professionals star Charlie Walters of Narla Resturant in Fowey.
Nikos Oikonomopoulos (chef and co-owner of YAMAS, Looe), Chris Eden (executive head chef of the Watergate Bay Hotel, Newquay) and Guy Owen (executive chef of the The Idle Rocks, St Mawes) will also be showcasing the very best of Cornwall’s food and drink scene.
Other guests to grace the chef’s stage include James Strawbridge, Stephane Delorme, Ayesha Kalaji, Fred Alsop, Paul Welburn, Andi Tuck and Jack Stein.
Joining the festival this year will be a whole host of vendors including Cornish Sea Salt, Unleashed Pizza, Beetle Juice, Home Farm Cornwall, Rickard’s Cornish Bilton, Cornish Cheese Company, Cornish Chillies, Crepe Cornwall, Cornish Chocolate Company, The Taco Smith, Looe Valley Vineyard, Cold N Rolled, Cornish Tea and Coffee, Cornish Garlic Company, Boddington’s Berries and Edward’s Fudge Kitchen among many others.
Local businesses are also expected to join in, transforming the double-harboured town of Looe into a buzzing hub of food, drink, and entertainment for the entire weekend.
Entry to the festival and all activities on Buller Quay is free, making it an accessible event for both locals and holidaymakers alike.
The event is supported by Sharp’s Brewing, The Sardine Factory, Cornish Collection and Reach The Sea.
For more details and to keep up to date with festival news, follow the official event Instagram @looefoodanddrinkfest or go to www.looefoodanddrinkfest.com
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