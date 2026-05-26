LAUGHTER, splashes and plenty of community spirit made the Callington Lions Duck Race 2026 a huge success as crowds gathered for a memorable afternoon of family fun at Rilla Mill.
The popular annual event delivered exactly what organisers had promised, with chaotic scenes, competitive racing and several soaking wet volunteers entertaining spectators throughout the day. Hundreds of plastic ducks raced downstream while supporters cheered from the banks, creating a lively atmosphere enjoyed by all ages.
Leading the field and claiming first place was Andrew Davy, followed by Helen Coleman in second and Ruth Kelly Williams in third. The top prize winners received summer-themed garden games hampers, event tickets and trophies.
Ducks finishing in fourth to tenth place also secured event tickets for Bernie PX, Maya Ratcliff, Bo Thorpe, Nicola Taylor, Gemma Marsh, Paul Burnett and Ann Moore.
Much of the entertainment came from the volunteer teams working along the stream. John and Owen were responsible for catching the ducks at the finish, while Andrew and Paul followed the race downstream attempting to keep everything on course.
Adding to the amusement, Archie spent part of the afternoon attempting to manage an enthusiastic swan determined to join the race. Sara and Kiara supervised the collecting and recording of ducks while also filming the action unfolding around them.
Refreshments including cold drinks, snacks and bacon rolls were served by Vicki and Val, helping keep volunteers and visitors fuelled throughout the busy event. Organisers joked that Hayley’s megaphone created almost as much chaos as the ducks themselves.
Several unexpected swims also became highlights of the day – with Andrew falling into the water four times and John making an impressive splash of his own.
Callington Lions thanked Rilla Mill Village Hall for use of the field, park and stream, along with everyone who volunteered, bought ducks and supported another successful community event this year.
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