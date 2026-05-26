SALTASH Town Council has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the local community after awarding grants to grassroots organisations and popular public events across the town for 2026/27.
Through its Community Chest and Festival Fund schemes, the council is investing in projects designed to improve wellbeing, strengthen community spirit and protect important local spaces.
Saltash United Juniors has received £1,000 through the Community Chest Award. The youth FA Charter Standard Community Club supports more than 300 children and teenagers aged between five and 18, offering opportunities for young people to stay active, develop confidence and learn teamwork through grassroots football.
The council has also awarded £428.88 from the Festival Fund to support the Tincombe Tea Party, a free-entry community event now entering its sixth year.
Organised by Friends of Tincombe, the annual gathering aims to reduce social isolation and bring residents together in a welcoming environment, while also raising funds to help maintain Tincombe Park as a valued green space for both wildlife and the community.
James Jenkins from Friends of Tincombe said the council’s backing plays a vital role in ensuring the event remains accessible to everyone.
“The Tincombe Tea Party has always been about bringing people together and making sure everyone feels included, regardless of age or circumstance,” he said. “Support from Saltash Town Council helps us keep the event free for the community and allows us to provide entertainment, activities and a welcoming atmosphere for local residents.”
The council says its grants programme is designed to help both emerging projects and established community events continue making a positive impact across Saltash.
Mayor Brian Stoyel said: “These grants can be a great opportunity for small-scale community projects and larger local events in Saltash to kick start or maintain sustainable projects that benefit the residents of the town.”
Information about grant funding is available through Saltash Town Council.
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