PUBLIC notices cover a range of applications, ranging from licensing applications for liqueur or entertainment to planning applications, roadworks and other works. Their intention is to inform communities of the latest plans in their area and such applications are considered for approval or refusal by local authorities. Here are some of the latest applications submitted to Cornwall Council in South East Cornwall.
Roadworks
The road affected is: “Road From Penlan To Trehan House, Trehan, Saltash between property known as Wills Tenement and the junction with property known as Trehan House.”
It is set to be closed between 9.30am and 3.30om on June 8 in order to enable works to a customer connection to be undertaken.
Pedestrian and vehicular access will be maintained to properties.
UPTON CROSS: The B3254 between Port Lane and Tremabe Lane in Upton Cross is set for a road closure in late June.
Cornwall Council has confirmed that the closures will be undertaken overnight, with the hours of the closure stated as being 7pm until 7am between June 24 and June 26.
The closure is required for manhole frame and cover replacement works to be undertaken.
In the public notice confirming the closure, the precise stretch of road which will be impact was confirmed as being the B3254 Between Port Lane And Tremabe Lane, Upton Cross between the junction Access To Algarde And New House and property known as 1 Darley Lodge.
An alternative route will be signposted on site and pedestrian access to the properties in the area of the closure will be maintained.
ST JOHN: The road from Jacks Lane to Church Lane in St john is set to be closed to traffic between June 8 and June 12 in order to enable drainage repair works to be undertaken.
The prohibition will be in place for 24 hours a day, weekdays only and an alternative route will be signed on site.
Pedestrian and Vehicular access will be maintained to properties.
LISKEARD: Varley lane in Liskeard is set to be closed between June 8 and October 9 in order to enable the works to rebuild an unsafe wall to be undertaken.
The closure will be between the junction with Melbourne Road and grid reference SX 24919 64419. An alternative route will be signed on site and there will be a maintained access to pedestrians and vehicles for the properties affected.
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