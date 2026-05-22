WORK to repair the slipway at Porthpean beach, near St Austell, which was badly damaged by Storm Ingrid in January, has been completed.
Cormac contractors, acting for Cornwall Council, have been working between the tides on the project to reinstate the lower section of the ramp.
Because the time available to work at the site was limited by the tides, the scheme took longer than an ordinary repair project.
When the work was starting, the council said: “Please be aware that progress will largely be determined by the weather conditions and the sea state.”
Cornwall councillor James Mustoe, who represents the Mevagissey and St Austell Bay division, has welcomed the news that the slipway at Porthpean has been repaired and he has thanked the contractors for their hard work and commitment.
Cllr Mustoe said: “I’m delighted to have heard that the team from Cormac has successfully completed the installation of the Porthpean slipway.
“The team involved in delivering these works has put in a significant effort, including long working days, particularly during the concrete pours. As is often the case with coastal projects, they have also had to contend with challenging tidal conditions and weather.”
Much of the lower section of the repaired slipway will soon be buried under sand on the beach. It has been created on bedrock, and marine grade concrete was poured to a depth of around three metres.
The concrete incorporates mesh reinforcement and the contractors do not believe they could have done anything more to maximise the future longevity of the structure.
The Porthpean slipway was scheduled to be reopened to the public on Tuesday, May 26. Following this, some minor works were due to be finished, including repairs to voids within the sea wall which supports the upper reaches of the slipway and the removal of temporary shuttering.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.