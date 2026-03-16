WORK is under way to repair the slipway at Porthpean beach, near St Austell, which was badly damaged by Storm Ingrid in January.
Cormac contractors, acting for Cornwall Council, are working between the tides on the project to reinstate the lower section of the ramp.
Because the time available to work at the site is limited by the tides, the scheme is expected to take between eight and 10 weeks to complete.
The council said: “Please be aware that progress will largely be determined by the weather conditions and the sea state.”
Cornwall councillor James Mustoe, who represents the Mevagissey and St Austell Bay division, said: “It is good to see work starting earlier than originally anticipated. Pedestrian access to the beach remains in place from both ends.”
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