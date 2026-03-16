LIFEBOATS from Fowey and Falmouth have worked together during two incidents in which craft in trouble were aided.
In the first incident, Falmouth Coastguard paged Falmouth RNLI at 12.45pm on Saturday, March 14, to go to the assistance of an eight-metre cabin cruiser with three people on board that had reported issues with its prop shaft and was potentially taking on water off Dodman Point.
A Fowey RNLI crew had been tasked to aid the cabin cruiser and was already on the scene but had received a further tasking from the coastguards.
A Falmouth RNLI spokesperson said: “Our Shannon class lifeboat Decibel Too left its mooring at 1.10pm and headed east in a north-westerly force two wind and calm seas.
“After discussing the situation with the Fowey lifeboat and with confirmation that there was no water ingress, one crew member was put on the casualty vessel to establish a tow back to Falmouth.
“On entry to Falmouth Harbour, the vessel was handed over to our inshore lifeboat, that had also been out on a shout, and it was moored alongside in Mylor Yacht Harbour.”
The second incident happened the next day, Mothering Sunday, with Falmouth Coastguard requesting that Falmouth RNLI again launch its all-weather lifeboat to help Fowey RNLI with a 14-metre yacht with two people on board that had suffered an engine fire.
The Falmouth RNLI spokesperson said: “Our lifeboat headed east at full speed in south-westerly force six winds, arriving on the scene at 12.30pm. It was decided that, as the vessel was still able to sail, it was to be escorted by the lifeboat back to the safety of Fowey harbour.
“On entry to the harbour, with the help of the Fowey lifeboat crew, the casualty was manoeuvred alongside the lifeboat to enable it to be safely berthed on a pontoon.”
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